'Meri picture ko duba diya": Akshay Kumar hails Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files huge success

Akshay Kumar's is all praise for Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. Released on March 11, the film has broken all box office records and is doing extremely well worldwide. Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar said that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial destroyed his film Bachchhan Paandey.The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on Twitter in which Akshay says that the phenomenal box office response to the movie led to his film's failure. Akshay says, "The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)."

Reacting to the video, Vivek said, “Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles." Earlier, Akshay had congratulated The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher for his incredible performance in the movie. Akshay and Kher have worked in Special 26, which was a huge success.The Kashmir Files is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. The film is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.The Kashmir Files has minted over Rs 200 crore at the box office