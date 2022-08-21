Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome their fourth baby

Singer-songwriter Michael Buble and his wife, actor Luisian Lopilato, are now a family of four!

On Friday, the couple announced the name of their sweet baby girl, Cielo Yoli Rose Buble, on Instagram. "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Buble. You finally arrived in our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad." Luisana Lopilato captioned the post.

The Argentinian actor and the singer of the song "Feeling Good," 46, posted identical pictures of themselves holding up their adorable newborn's foot on social media. Sky is the meaning of Cielo's name in both Italian and Spanish.

The couple first made the pregnancy announcement in February in the "I'll Never Not Love You" music video by Buble. Buble and Lopilato performed romantic movie scenes from classic movies like "The Notebook" and "Titanic." He can be seen with his three children and his wife's apparent baby bump in a grocery store toward the end of the video. Daughter Vida, age 3, and sons Elias, age 6, and Noah, age 8, are all born to the couple.

Lopilato shared a picture of her decorating her pregnant belly on August 1 with Buble, their three children, and her doula.

Her Instagram post's caption stated: "Just two weeks prior to delivery, as with all pregnancies, we turn the belly into the artwork so that we can have a small memento at home. Baby girl, we are expecting you! I appreciate my doula being there for me throughout this entire process so much."

In addition to sharing her pregnancy journey with her 6.4 million Instagram followers, the mother of four has posted several photos showing her growing baby bump. The Grammy-winning singer is currently on his "An Evening with Michael Buble" tour, performing in major cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas and will end in October in Buffalo, New York.

( With inputs from ANI )

