Michelle Pfeiffer made Al Pacino bleed during her 'Scarface' audition

Los Angeles, Oct 3 Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer’s portrayal of Elvira in ‘Scarface’ is one of the most iconic works in Hollywood. However, the role had a rocky start.

In the film, her character ultimately married Al Pacino’s Tony Montana, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Michelle Pfeiffer, 67, opened up about the movie on the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast. The film was directed by Brian De Palma.

The actress told the podcast hosts, Sean Hayes , Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, “I didn't have any idea it would become sort of a cultural phenomenon”.

As per ‘People’, she said, it was “really intense” for her. Shooting went on for six months, a couple of months longer than originally planned.

She shared, “I was playing a coke addict, so I was not eating. And I kept getting skinnier and skinnier. The crew were bringing me bagels”.

For the movie’s final scene, her character needed to be “strung out” and “at her worst”, but the scene kept getting pushed back. She also noted that, besides co-star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, it was a movie and set dominated by “guys”.

She explained, “Gangster guys and machismo and they were all kind of a little bit in character all the time”.

At the time, she was 23 and her most recent credit was Grease 2. “I just didn't have a lot of experience under my belt. And I was terrified. Every night I was terrified. I didn't feel worthy. I didn't feel like I had the chops. I didn't have any experience behind me. I had zero confidence”, she added.

She shared that Pacino, 85, also didn’t want her for the part originally. She then told one of her “favorite stories” about making him bleed during her screen test.

The actress said that during her first audition for De Palma and the casting director, she was “good”. “Then they want to bring me back to meet Al. Over the course of two months, I just get worse and worse and worse because I'm just afraid. And by the end, I'm bad”, she said. She didn’t “blame” Pacino for thinking she was bad, either. “Brian finally comes to me and says, ‘You know, doll, it's just not going to work out”, she said. She apologized to him because he “really wanted” her for the role.

It was the restaurant scene at the end of the film. “I swipe the table of the dishes and glasses break, the dishes break. Cut. There's blood everywhere”, she said. Everyone ran over to her to see where she’d cut herself. “I didn't cut me. I cut Al. I thought, ‘Well, there goes that part’”.

But Pacino, who was cut on the finger, wasn’t upset. “Actually, I think that was the day he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I think she's not bad.’ ” Pfeiffer said the experience taught her a mantra for her performances and auditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor