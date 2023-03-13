Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar

Michelle Yeoh createdhistory at the Academy Awards as she wins her first Oscar for her role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.Michelle Khan in her early films, she rose to fame in the 1990s after starring in a series of Hong Kong action films where she performed her own stunts, such as Yes, Madam (1985), Police Story 3: Supercop (1992), and Holy Weapon (1993). She gained international recognition for her roles in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and in Ang Lee's martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000). The latter role earned her a BAFTA Best Actress nomination.

After a career resurgence with a multi-year recurring role on Star Trek: Discovery (2017–2020), she received widespread praise for her performance as Evelyn Wang in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, winning the Golden Globe Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and becoming the first Malaysian and Southeast Asian to win an Academy Award in any category with her win for the Academy Award for Best Actress, and the second woman of color to win the award after Halle Berry. Yeoh started her film career acting in action and martial arts films, where she did most of her own stunts. Already with her third credit, Yes, Madam (1985), she was given a main role

