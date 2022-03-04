Mila Kunis embraces her Ukrainian roots, says she's 'never been more proud'

Embracing her roots in the time of need, actor Mila Kunis has shared how her Ukrainian lineage magnified her desire to bring awareness to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Kunis joined her husband Ashton Kutcher in a video posted on his Instagram handle and asked fans to help Ukraine, where she was born. The 'Black Swan' actor started the video by explaining that she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983 and came to America in 1991.

She said, "I've always considered myself American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian."

"I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," said Ashton showing support for his wife of almost seven years.

According to E! News, following Russia's military operation in the country, Ashton has used his social media platform to bring attention to the attacks on Ukraine. Now, the 'That '70s Show' alums are looking to bring in donations for refugee aid.

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," continued Mila.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, plans to send the money to Flexport and AirBnB for assistance in providing housing and supplies to refugees in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. They are also raising money for relief efforts and promising to match up to USD 3 million.

Mila concluded the video by saying, "The people of Ukraine are strong and brave but being strong and brave does not mean you're not worthy of support."

As per E! News, other celebs who have also shown their support for Ukrainians amid the military operation includes, Sean Penn, Bethenny Frankel and Maksim Chmerkovskiy among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor