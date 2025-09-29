Miley Cyrus's Malibu home is almost rebuilt, says "it's going to be all ready"

Washington DC [US], September 29 : Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has revealed that her Malibu home, destroyed in the 2018 wildfire, is now almost fully rebuilt, according to People.

The "Flowers" hitmaker, 32, shared that the long-awaited rebuild is nearing completion. "I lost my house in the Woolsey Fire and have been rebuilding now for the last five years. It looks like it's going to be all ready for me in the next couple of weeks," Cyrus said.

The Grammy winner was in South Africa filming Black Mirror when the flames engulfed the home she once shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The pair married the following month but later separated in 2019.

Recalling the significance of the house, Cyrus said it held special memories, including the recording of her first post-Hannah Montana album.

"That house had so much magic to it," Cyrus said in an August 2023 TikTok, explaining that she recorded her first non-Hannah Montana album in the home. "It ended up really changing my life," as quoted by People.

"The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist, and so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down," the singer-songwriter added, reported People.

Despite the loss, the "Party in the U.S.A." star has found meaning in rebuilding. At a screening of her visual album Something Beautiful earlier this year, she described the fire as "the biggest blessing" of her life.

"When my house burned down, that was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life, actually," Cyrus explained during a screening of her visual album Something Beautiful in May.

"Losing everything and being able to rebuild, and to be able to be purposeful and choose every piece that I'm gonna collect or also just about the people in my life," she continued. "And I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that again just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude."

The singer also noted that her voice changed after the fire. Speaking to Joe Rogan in 2020, she revealed, "I could sing better after the fire. It was almost like it unleashed something," as reported by People.

With her new Malibu home nearly ready, Cyrus says she's approaching this fresh chapter with renewed purpose and appreciation.

