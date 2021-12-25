'Minnal Murali' teleports to UAE, film's AV montage lights up Ain Dubai

Mumbai, Dec 25 The audio-visual montage from Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Minnal Murali' was recently displayed at the Ain Dubai observation wheel.

Ain Dubai, which is located on Bluewaters Island, is known as the world's largest observation wheel.

Tovino, who plays the titular superhero in the film, took to his Instagram and shared a video of the same with the film's team enjoying the beam show. He wrote in the caption, "This video is proof that Minnal Murali can take you for a HUGE spin. Minnal Murali, now streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English."

The film, which was released on Friday, has garnered a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

Talking about the response to the film, director Basil Joseph said: "Hard work always pays off, and I am so glad our labour of love is being appreciated by the audience. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response and messages I have been receiving since the launch of 'Minnal Murali'".

He added: "It's just been a day and my social media is flooded with messages. I couldn't have imagined anything better than this ever. Thank you to all the people who have loved and appreciated our work. A huge shoutout to Netflix and Weekend Blockbusters, our producers for always supporting us and helping us take this movie across the globe."

Expressing his excitement, Tovino Thomas said: "No words can express how I'm feeling at the moment, it's been a dream come true to see such a wonderful response from everyone around. Becoming 'Minnal Murali' was challenging but the output has been wonderful. Basil is a visionary and I'm thrilled that he trusted me with this role. I want to thank our producer Sophia Paul for backing us through this mammoth project and Netflix for taking this to the world."

Producer Sophia Paul said: "'Minnal Murali' was, is and will always be the most special project of my life. We had a vision which was executed brilliantly by the entire team. They gave it their 100 per cent even through all the odds and that's why making this movie was possible. I want to thank all my actors, the entire crew and especially Netflix for supporting us and making this dream come true."

In addition to Tovino, the film stars an ensemble of versatile actors in pivotal roles, including Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese and is available to stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor