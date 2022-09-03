Mirnaa to play female lead in Allari Naresh-starrer 'Ugram'

Chennai, Sep 3 Actress Mirnaa will play the female lead in director Vijay Kanakamedala's upcoming Telugu film titled 'Ugram', its makers announced on Saturday.

'Ugram' will be Mirnaa's second Telugu film. The actress is known for her roles in Tamil and Malayalam movies including Mohanlal's 'Big Brother'. The film, which features Telugu star Allari Naresh in the lead, has triggered huge expectations as this is the second time that Allari Naresh and director Vijay Kanakamedala will be working together. Vijay Kanakamedala had impressed big time with his writing in first film 'Naandhi', which featured Allari Naresh in the lead. Sources say he has now penned yet another intriguing script in which he will be showing Allari Naresh in an intense character.

The first look poster of the film, which was released recently, had Allari Naresh looking ferocious with injuries all over his body.

'Ugram' is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi's Shine Screens banner. The production house is known for having made films like 'Krishnarjuna Yuddham', 'Majili', 'Gaali Sampath' and 'Tuck Jagadish'.

Sources inform that 'Ugram' will start rolling very soon. While almost the same technical team that worked on 'Naandhi' has been retained for 'Ugram', the cast is bound to change. Toom Venkat has penned the story and Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues. Sid has been roped in as the cinematographer of the film while Sricharan Pakala is to provide the music. Chota K. Prasad has been named editor of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor