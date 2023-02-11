'Mirzapur' fame Harshita Gaur talks about her new project 'Jehanabad'

After 'Mirzapur', Harshia Gaur is now being lauded for her performance in 'Jehanabad - Of Love & War'.

The show is set against a political backdrop and in these turbulent times, romance blossoms between Abhimanyu Singh (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Kasturi Mishra (Harshita Gaur). Their love takes an unexpected turn when political coercion and turmoil in the land reach a peak.

On receiving an overwhelming response, Harshita said, "Bringing Kasturi to life in Jehanabad was a dream come true. I am grateful for the love and support from my fans and I hope that Kasturi also makes her way to people's heart like 'Dimpy' from Mirzapur and Sanyukta from 'Sadda Haq'. I am always striving to challenge myself and bring new and unique stories to the screen."

Produced by StudioNext, Sudhir Mishra serves as the showrunner of Jehanabad - Of Love & War.

Talking about the show, Sudhir Mishra had earlier said, "Jehanabad - Of Love & War explores the shades of grey in a society that always poses to be righteous. The screenplay has been skilfully weaved with themes of suspense, crime, romance, and revenge, making the show a riveting watch. And the exemplary performances by the cast have worked wonders in bringing the promising story to life in all its glory. It is even more special to bring the show to viewers on Sony LIV who are at the forefront of telling stories that are intrinsically Indian."

Created and written by Rajeev Barnwal, the show is directed by Rajeev Barnwal and co-directed by Satyanshu Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

