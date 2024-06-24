'Mirzapur's Anjumm Shharma aka Sharad Shukla opens up about initial auditioning days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : With the excitement building for the upcoming release of 'Mirzapur' Season 3, actor Anjumm Shharma, known for his role as Sharad Shukla in the series, recently shared insights into his journey and career choices, including a pivotal audition for another prominent show.

Anjumm Shharma revealed that earlier in his career, he had auditioned for a significant role in the cricket-based series 'Inside Edge,' produced by Excel Entertainment and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Reflecting on those days, Shharma expressed a mix of disappointment and gratitude, stating, "I was sad when Inside Edge didn't work out because it was a script I wanted to be a part of."

However, fate took an unexpected turn when Shharma was later approached for 'Mirzapur,' another highly acclaimed series under the same collaborative team.

Initially cast in a smaller role in the first season, he was assured by the makers of 'Mirzapur' that his character had the potential to grow significantly if the show resonated with the audience.

Trusting the vision of the creators and his own destiny, Shharma took the leap into 'Mirzapur,' a decision that proved fruitful as his character, Sharad Shukla, evolved into a central figure by the second season.

"When Mirzapur came my way, I was told that if the show gets a second season, my role will become big. Now, it has become a primary character," Shharma shared.

The recently released trailer of 'Mirzapur' Season 3 has already garnered a tremendous response from fans.

Known for his impactful dialogues and layered performance, Shharma's character promises new twists and turns in the upcoming season.

