Mismatched Season 4 Confirmed: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf Return for One last Time on Netflix

Mismatched is one of the most watched web series on Netflix, featuring youtuber and influencer Prajakta Koli and chocolate boy Rohit Saraf. The series which started with the cute collage romance between Dimple a career oriented girl and Rishi a lover boy ended on the heart breaking note. The season 3 which was released in December 2024 began with long-distance relationship between Rishi and Dimple left viewers on an emotional note, wondering what would happen between the couple. To give viewers the clouser on their love story, the makers are set to bring the final show down season. Yes, Netflix will bring back the beloved couple for one last time, but will it be happy ending or sad that we will know after it gets released.

While sharing the 3 seasons poster on Official Instagram handle Netflix confirmed that Mismatched will be back with season 4 with a caption that read, "We’ve cried, we’ve screamed, we’ve shipped. Let’s meet for a cold coffee non-date, one last time? Mismatched Season 4 is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Also Read: I Came Into This Industry Not for Survival But for Excellence: Avinash Tiwary

RSVP Movies' Ronnie stated they are excited to present the final season of the fan-favorite show Mismatched. The love for Dimple and Rishi has grown each season, sparking conversations, inspiring theories, and building a passionate community. In collaboration with Netflix, they've shaped a personal and universal series, and they look forward to delivering more of the emotion, chaos, and charm audiences adore.