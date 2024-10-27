Miss Grand International 2024: Rachel Gupta Creates History Becomes First Indian To Win Prestigious Pageant

One of the biggest international beauty pageants in the world, the Miss Grand International competition culminated on October 25, 2024 in Thailand. Rachel Gupta hailing from India was crowned the event’s winner. She became the very first Indian and only the third Asian representative to win this prestigious international beauty title.

She was crowned Miss Grand International 2024 by the outgoing titleholder, Luciana Fuster from Peru, at the world finals of the competition held at MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand on October 25, 2024. At the same event, four runners-up were also crowned. The runners-up were Christine Juliane Opiaza (1st runner-up) from the Philippines; Thae Su Nyein (2nd runner-up) from Myanmar; Safiétou Kabengele (3rd runner-up) from France and Talita Hartmann (4th runner-up) from Brazil.

India’s Rachel Gupra gained massive admiration and support from the people throughout her journey to the crown and was amongst the crowd-favorite candidate for the title. Her performance in all the segments of the event were highly admired and appreciated by the people from different parts of the world, especially her performance in the evening gown round, where Rachel walked down the runway wearing a scintillating ensemble exuding unmatchable elegance and grace. Apart from very tall, 5 ft and 10 inch tall stature, it was her extremely well-chiseled face with hypnotic siren eyes that brought her under the spotlight. Her pulchritudinous appearance and very well-polished communication skills proved to be to two of her strongest qualities that helped her in winning this prestigious international crown.

The new Miss Grand International winner, Rachel Gupta hails from the city of Jalandhar in Punjab. She is a professional model, actress and entrepreneur. Rachel is a trilingual and is fluent in English, Hindi and Punjabi. Prior to winning this prestigious international crown, she had also won Miss Grand India 2024 title. She was crowned Miss Grand India 2024 at the national finals of Glamanand Supermodel India 2024 competition, held at the Zee Studios in Jaipur, Rajasthan on August 11, 2024. Alongside winning the prestigious crown of Miss Grand India 2024, she also won 4 major special awards at the event including Miss Top Model, Miss Beauty with a Purpose, Best in Rampwalk and Best National Costume.

Miss Grand International is one of the biggest and most anticipated international beauty pageants in the world. The event is based in Thailand and is owned by Thai celebrity, entrepreneur and media personality, Nawat Itsaragrisil. Miss Grand International is the world’s fastest growing major beauty pageant and has been hosted by different nations like Venezuela, Indonesia, Myanmar, the United States and Vietnam in the past. It is famous for its colossal and very magnificent production value, highly extravagant and glittering grand finale and several scintillating, entertaining and productive pre-finale activities. Over the years, the Miss Grand International competition has established itself as one of the leading international fashion events in the world and has produced some of the most gorgeous beauty queens in the history of pageantry. In India, the biggest beauty pageant franchise holder, the Glamanand Group is responsible for selecting India’s representative(s) for the Miss Grand International competition. Established in the year 2013, the Glamanand Group is managed by its founder and chairman, Nikhil Anand.