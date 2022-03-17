Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh performs 'The Prayer' for Ukraine during Miss World 2021

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh performed 'The Prayer' during the 70th Miss World pageant to express solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The pageant was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16 (March 17 IST), after being delayed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Singh's soul-stirring rendition, the pageant's candidates and organisers raised their candles. The words "a prayer for peace" bannered at the screen behind the stage.

Singh, from Jamaica, dressed in a graceful fuchsia dress for the event. She passed the crown to Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska from Poland.

Indian-American Shree Saini from the US bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up.

Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the 70th Miss World. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists.

( With inputs from ANI )

