'Mission: Impossible 7' day 1 collection: Tom Cruise's film takes a flying start at Indian box office

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Tom Cruise enjoys a huge fan following in India. The day one collection of his new film 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' is proof of this fact.

As per reports, the seventh part of the action-packed drama minted over Rs 12 crore in all languages in India on the opening day.

Christopher McQuarrie has directed the spy action film, which also stars Hayley Atwell. The film follows a 60-something Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they work to take down a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force called 'The Entity'.

Variety reported that 'MI 7' is expected to make around USD 85 million to USD 95 million in North America and USD 160 million internationally in its first five days of release. This would result in a global opening of USD 250 million.

'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' currently holds the record with USD 61 million, followed by 2000’s 'Mission: Impossible II' with USD 57.8 million, Variety informed.

'MI 7' faced many setbacks caused by COVID-19 during its multi-year shoot. Filming was put on hold at least five times due to the pandemic, with Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie ultimately contracting the disease, and audio of Cruise insisting that the crew abide by COVID restrictions went viral. The film finally hit theatres on Wednesday.

On Returning to 'Mission Impossible' franchise, Cruise told The Hollywood Reporter, “We talked about it. We dreamed about it. It’s very, very special. On Top Gun: Maverick, they kept pushing the movie and pushing the movie, and for (McQuarrie) and I, this is such an ambitious movie. And it was a very challenging film to produce, and then everything happened, and it was even more challenging. So to have this response…is very, very special.”

When asked if he felt pressure for his latest film to perform well at the box office, Cruise said, “I’m just going to make the best films that I can make, and I want them all to perform well, and I want all of the other films to perform well.”

He added, “I think about a movie in terms of the quality and longevity, I invest everything in it. So, really, my job is just to try to make the best film I possibly can to entertain the audience for that particular genre.”

Hollywood lovers have a lot of expectations from the film as it has been released in theatres at a time when a number of summer tentpoles underperformed at the box office, including 'The Flash', 'Elemental' and 'Indiana Jones'.

