Mithun Chakraborty makes full recovery after hospital pics surface on Internet

Mumbai, May 2 Veteran Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty's latest pictures, which surfaced on the Internet, showed him battling ill health.

The actor was recently rushed to a Bengaluru hospital following complaints of severe stomach ache, fever and similar symptoms.

According to media reports, the senior actor had health issues arising from kidney stone. But now, he has been discharged from the hospital after he made a full recovery, said his elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty.

Mithun, who was most recently seen in 'The Kashmir Files', made his acting debut with the art house drama 'Mrigayaa', for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. He played Jimmy in the 1982 film 'Disco Dancer', which turned out to be a blockbuster.

In the past few years, the actor shifted his focus to television where he often makes an appearance as judge of dance reality shows.

