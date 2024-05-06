Mithun Chakraborty: The longest PM Modi took to reply to a message was 23 minutes

New Delhi, May 6 Multi-award-winning film star and West Bengal BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incredibly responsive and completely natural in his behaviour.

"The longest he took to reply to my message was 23 minutes," share the star, the 'Disco Dancer' of popular imagination, who has just been honoured with the Padma Shri.

Recalling one of their initial meetings at an event in West Bengal, the actor shared how PM Modi spent 10 exclusive minutes with him

"Soon after the meeting, he called out for me. 'Mithun da, I wish to speak to you for some time'," Chakraborty recalled. "Those 10 minutes were truly charismatic! Not because he is the Prime Minister, but due to his natural behaviour and responsive nature. The impact is still on me."

Chakraborty then spoke about PM Modi's promptness. "He is quite busy, so it's natural to expect replies after two or three days," he said. "But I receive responses within 10-15 minutes. Once, I noted on my watch that the longest time he took to reply to my message was just 23 minutes! Another instance, when he was in Germany and in a different time zone, he still replied promptly, saying that 'we shall discuss tomorrow'."

Speaking of PM Modi's sincerity in personal relations, Chakraborty said, "PM Modi is someone who never resorts to the common rhetoric of 'Let's see'. I prefer to stay away from such individuals. PM Modi always invites, 'Come, let's discuss'."

