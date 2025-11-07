Mohanlal's 'Thudarum' selected for the IFFI: 'Thank you for this incredible recognition'

Kerala, Nov 7 Mollywood superstar Mohanlal said, "Thank you for this incredible recognition" as his action thriller "Thudarum" gets officially selected for the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Tharun Moorthy's directorial has been selected at the prestigious film festival in the 'Indian Panorama' category.

Sharing the exciting news with the netizens, Mohanlal penned on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Honoured and delighted to share that #Thudarum is an official selection at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the Indian Panorama category. Thank you for this incredible recognition (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Previously, Mohanlal penned a heartfelt gratitude note for all the love showered on "Thudarum".

The 'Drishyam' actor shared, "I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express (sic)."

"Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame. To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is," Mohanlal added.

The 'L2' actor further revealed that "Thudarum" was made with care, purpose, and above all, truth.

"To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing. With all my heart, thank you. with love and gratitude always," the post concluded.

Released on April 25 this year, "Thudarum" created Kerala box office history, minting more than Rs 100 crore in just Kerala.

The project enjoys the music composed by Jakes Bejoy, camera work by Shaji Kumar, and editing by Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf.

