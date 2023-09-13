“Moment of pride”: Director Vivek Agnihotri on ‘The Kashmir Filles’ winning National Film Award

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Director Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ recently won the prestigious Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

Reacting to the news, Vivek told ANI, “This is a moment of pride. I am happy that the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit community is being recognized by the country.”

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles.

Apart from this, actor Pallavi Joshi also bagged the Best Supporting Actress at the 69th National Awards for her performance in the film.

'The Kashmir Files,' on the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

The movie, which was originally released on March 11, 2022, made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of 301 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars.

Meanwhile, Vivek recently unveiled the trailer of his next film ‘The Vaccine War’ which stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

The trailer narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

