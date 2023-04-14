Mona Singh mourns demise of veteran actor Uttara Baokar, shares pic from 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : The demise of veteran actor Uttara Baokar has cats a pall of gloom on members of the film and television industry extremely saddened.

After learning about the passing away of Baokar, actress Mona Singh paid her heartfelt condolences.

"Meri pyari Bebe Rest in peace #uttaraji #uttarabaokar #jjkn," she wrote.

Mona had shared screen space with Baokar in the popular television show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'.

In her loving memory, Mona dug out a priceless picture from the sets of the show.

In the image, we can see Mona giving a tight hug to Baokar. Actor Apurva Agnihotri can also be seen standing behind Mona and Baokar.

Actor Manoj Joshi also expressed grief over the demise of Baokar.

"Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise," he tweeted.

Veteran actress Neena Kulkarni recalled working with Baokar in several projects.

"A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life, Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during the making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life," Kulkarni wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, Baokar died at the age of 79 in Pune city of Maharashtra following a prolonged illness. She breathed her last on Tuesday.

Baokar, alumna of the National School of Drama (NSD), had also acted in several plays including 'Mukyhamantri', 'Mena Gurjari' and Shakespeare's 'Othello'.

She was a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's Ek Din Achanak. She also appeared in several Marathi films, including Doghi (1995), Uttarayan (2005), and Restaurant (2006), among others.

