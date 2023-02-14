Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, Neitso Angami win 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'

Mumbai, Feb 14 Contestants Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, and Neitso Angami have emerged as the champions of India's first-ever MMA reality series 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,' streaming on MX Player.

Host, Suniel Shetty said: "Congratulations to the winners of India's first-ever MMA reality series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt - Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri and Neitso Angami. This is the real talent from the heartland of India. I take inspiration from these champions, and this is just the beginning!"

The champions of 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' received a cash prize of USD 5,000 along with an exclusive 3-year contract. As the winners, the trio will now have the opportunity to represent India on a global stage, raising the bar for the sport and inspiring the next generation of martial artists.

They will also be trained Internationally to gain exposure with the best athletes abroad and represent 'Team India' in 'K 1 Asian Championship' in mid-2023 in UAE.

The MMA fighters from various parts of India who have been selected through several rounds of auditions for a title while being trained by renowned MMA coaches - Bharat Khandare and Pawan Maan are Rekha Choudhary, Monika Kiran Ghag, Priyanka Jeet Toshi, Heena Ali sher Shaikh, Lakhi Das, Harpreet Kaur, Shalu Sharma Kiran Singh, Siddharth Chandanshive, Mehdi Nasiri, Pradeep Hooda, Suraj Bahadur, Sameer Janjhotra, Sohail Khan, Krishna Payasi and Neitso Angami.

'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is a six-episode series, which is now streaming exclusively on MX Player.

