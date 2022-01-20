Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 in ski accident

French star Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and had a top role in a new Marvel TV series, died on Wednesday at 37 following a skiing accident.According to Deadline, the Cesar-winning actor was hospitalised on Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover, the actor's family and local agent have said. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region. Mountain police have been responding to multiple accidents in the region due to hard snow and ice on the slopes.

According to a tweet by Variety, Gaspard collided with another skier and suffered serious brain trauma. Local authorities have opened an investigation into the accident. Gaspard is best known for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent and as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel. He was nominated for a Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor in 2002 and 2003. In 2004 he won that award for his role in A Very Long Engagement, which co-starred Audrey Tautou. In 2017, he won the Cesar Award for Best Actor for his role in Xavier Dolan's It's Only the End of the World. Moon Knight also stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. Gaspard Ulliel was father to son with French model and singer Gaelle Pietri.

