'Morni' to 'Tauba Tauba': TOP 5 Party Anthems of the season!

2024 has delivered some of the most energetic party numbers. Several songs have got the audience listening to it on loop, and are undoubtedly ruling the music libraries! On this note, here's taking a look at the top 5 songs of the year, which have emerged as the party anthems of the season!

'Morni' by Badshah & Sharvi Yadav

Recently, Badshah and Sharvi Yadav delighted the netizens by recreating the iconic 'Morni'. With a perfect blend of Indian swag and folk tunes, Badshah has got the listeners vibing and grooving over this party starter, which went viral as instantly as it was unveiled. The song, also featuring Preity Mukhundhan, has also got the audience shaking their legs to its catchy hooksteps. So far, the song has crossed a whopping 34 million+ views on YouTube.

'Tauba Tauba' by Karan Aujla

2024 had no party starting without the chartbuster 'Tauba Tauba' by Karan Aujla. Ever since the song was released, it has not only ruled the hearts of the masses but also their music libraries. Vicky Kaushal, who carried just the right amount of infectious energy with Karan Aujla, made 'Tauba Tauba' to the 'list' of party anthems!

Aaj Ki Raat by Madhubanti Bagchi

With a blend of peppy tunes and infectious lyrics, 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat', featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, has emerged as the perfect party anthem of the year. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar, and Sachin-Jigar, 'Aaj Ki Raat' has not only got the audience singing the lyrics but also shaking their legs to its hook steps and creating Instagram reels!

Aayi Nai by Pawan Singh

'Stree 2' did not just emerge as the year's blockbuster, but it also delivered several chartbusters, one of them being 'Kaati Raat', featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Sung by Pawan Singh, the song created a rage among the masses for its fine-tune, loaded energy and peppiness, making it at the top of party starters.

Joota Japani by KR$NA & Mukesh

'Joota Japani' is another chartbuster that gained attraction for its upbeat music, infectious tunes, and continues to rule the music libraries of the audience. Sung by KR$NA and Mukesh, the song features KR$NA, and is directed by KR$NA, Shankar - Jaikishan, while the lyrics are penned by KR$NA and Shailendra.