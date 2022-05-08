Mother's Day 2022: Celebs pen best wishes for their 'beautiful' mothers

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2022, social media gets filled with adorable posts and pictures and our B-town celebs are no different. Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to pen a poem for her mother as life came full circle with motherhood for her. Her caption read, “A poem for my mum with all the things I’ve wanted to say since I became a mother 🤍 I love you @vinayagg2060 you’re the most special person in my life! Thank you for being the best nani to Neil. I do want to acknowledge and pay respect to the fact that not everyone may share this kind of relationship with their mum, or have their mother around to be able to speak to. I understand if some may need to skip this post for now.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their IG accounts to post pictures with their mother’s and it is too cute to miss. While Katrina Kaif captioned her post, “Mother’s Day” along with two blue heart emojis, Vicky Kaushal likened mothers to cool shade and wrote, “माँवां ठंडियाँ छाँवां. #HappyMothersDay”Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a picture from her wedding bash featuring her mum Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. She captioned it, "My beautiful beautiful mothers..Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!" Sara Ali Khan also wshed her mother on the special day. Taking to her Instagram Story, Sara wished her her mum Amrita Singh as she called her "my whole world". Take a look: