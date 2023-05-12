Mother's Day 2023: Bollywood films, web shows to watch with your mom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : This month is dedicated to the most precious women in our lives, Mothers. It is a time to recognize the hard work, sacrifices, and love that mothers provide to their children and families and to express gratitude and love to our mothers. If you want to reminisce about your childhood, shed some happy tears, or laugh out loud, we present you with a list of films streaming on OTT that you can watch or share with your mother. So, snuggle up with your mom. Happy Watching!

1. Aarya

It is an Indian crime-thriller drama streaming television series on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita Sen starring 'Aarya''s story revolves around, a caring mother, who is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. Her world suddenly turns upside down, after her husband is mysteriously killed by his business partners, leaving her alone to fend for the children. She faces her worst from her enemies and outsiders, all the while protecting her children with all her might. She ultimately establishes herself at the helm of business affairs from being a woman lacking in confidence and doubting her motherly capabilities after her husband's murder.

2. 'Mimi'

Laxman Utekar directed 'Mimi' starring Kriti Sanon, is a story of a surrogate mom who following her only dream of becoming a bollywood actress, agrees to become a surrogate for a USA-based couple. When the biological parents got to know that the unborn child has Down syndrome, they suggest Mimi abort it and left for the USA. But, Mimi ends up raising the kid and shows that parenthood is not just limited to having a biological kid. She even sacrifices her own dreams for her kid. Mimi is available on both Jio Cinemas and Netflix.

3. Mai

'Mai' on Netflix is an emotional series that revolves around a grieving mother who witnesses the tragic death of her daughter. She discovers the criminals behind her daughter's tragic death and transforms from a meek and mild mother to a street-smart woman. To avenge the heinous death of her mute daughter, she went to the extent of murdering four people to seek justice for her dead daughter on her own. Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia directed 'Mai' starring Sakshi Tanwar was released on 15 April 2022.

4. Mentalhood

Showcasing the struggles of modern-day mothers, this series marks the debut of actress Karishma Kapoor in Otts. The story revolves around the lives of six supermoms who are struggling to raise their children while dealing with unreasonable expectations and competition from other mothers. With their multitasking qualtiy of being a mother, they fight their way through this competition. If you also finding something relatable, funny, and emotional, 'Mentalhood' on Zee5 is the perfect pick for you.

5. Nil Battey Sannata

It is a story of a mother's steadfast desire to provide her dyslexic daughter with a bright future. A heartwarming tale of a maid who enrols herself in her daughter's school to make sure she studies diligently as she feels education leads to prosperity. But the teenager feels she too will end up being a servant so why should she spend the precious time of her childhood studying? Chanda too becomes a student in the same school and becomes better at Math than her daughter, leading to her being interviewed for the IAS cadre. Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's directorial debut 'Nil Battey Sannata' is available on Amazon Prime videos and Jio Cinema.

