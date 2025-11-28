Mouni Roy enjoys date night with her girls Disha Patani & Sonam Bajwa

Mumbai, Nov 28 Three Bollywood beauties, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa, stepped out for a fun date night.

Sharing snippets from the memorable evening on social media, Mouni wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Girl friends are the best- test ! #datenight x (sic)."

While Mouni and Sonam twinned in matching cream attires, Disha was her sizzling self in a black outfit with open hair and light makeup.

From sharing their infectious laughs in front of the camera to simply posing for some stylish photos, the girls made the most of their time together.

Disha took to the comment section and wrote, "They indeed are (red heart emojis) the best (sic)."

Sonam also reacted to the post with a red heart, a white heart, and a pinched fingers emoji.

While Mouni and Disha's friendship is well known among the Bollywood circles, Sonam is believed to be the latest addition to the fun girl gang.

Mouni is also known to be extremely active on social media and keeps on treating her InstaFam with sneak peeks into her personal and professional life.

Recently, Mouni revealed her latest passion off-screen—knitting.

She took to her official Instagram handle and described knitting as both relaxing and creatively fulfilling.

The 'Gold' actress uploaded a couple of photographs and videos on her IG, where she was seen hanging out with BFF Disha and Krishna Shroff. In another still, she was with Shaheer Sheikh, with both of them showing their backs to the camera.

The post further included a few solo pictures of the ‘Brahmastra’ actress enjoying some me time with the books.

“Apparently i knit now what about you? #sweetnovember," Mouni captioned the post.

Work-wise, Mouni is currently busy with Madhur Bhandarkar's “The Wives". The project will also see Sonali Kulkarni, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala in crucial roles, along with others.

