Mouni Roy reveals her childhood nightmare on 'DID L'il Masters 5'

Mumbai, May 21 Popular actress and judge Mouni Roy opened up about her biggest childhood nightmare involving clowns on 'DID L'il Masters 5'.

On the show, the 11-year-old Sadiya performed as a joker, showcasing the funny side and the evil side of the clown through the act on the song 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon'.

After looking at her performance, Mouni shared about her childhood nightmare.

As Mouni said: "Sadiya's act literally spooked me. In fact, I still have goosebumps on my hands. Not many people know, but I have always been very afraid of jokers since my childhood. I belong to a small town, and whenever I used to visit the circus, people with painted faces used to scare me every single time."

Talking about Sadiya's act, the 'DID L'il Master' judge mentioned: "Coming to the beginning of her performance, the lights were off, and no one had seen Sadiya till then. However, as soon as the lights were turned on, her menacing face painted as a clown, and her smile left me spooked. I think this act proved that she is a true artist, and her portrayal of a clown was really worthy of praise and appreciation."

'DID L'il Masters' airs on Zee TV.

