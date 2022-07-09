Mrs. Universe South Korea 2022 gets its new winner, Neelam Nanda, winning the Mrs. Universe Delicate title

Neelam Nanda Mrs. Universe North East Asia title winner graced the name of India once again on the global platform by winning the Mrs. Universe delicate title at Mrs. Universe South Korea 2022. She indeed shared a proud moment for India and brought home the crown. Mother of a 12-year-old daughter, Neelam Nanda edged out 110 contestants from around the world to bag the title. Every Indian is feeling proud of the win and congratulates her for the award. She has also won the title of Mrs. Maharashtra Best smiling Beauty 2021 and been a finalist in Mrs. Universe 2021 held in South Korea. Over the conversation with Neelam, she quoted,

“I think the Mrs. Universe delicate title not only gives me the opportunity to become a role model for the Indian women around the world but also to make India proud. I always choose to motivate the women of India and want to bring change by breaking the stereotypes of what Women in India are and what they can achieve”. Neelam Nanda by profession is an educationalist, a subject matter expert for Pre-Primary Curriculum Content Research and Development. She is working with a reputed organization and is also a fitness enthusiast. She has around 50K followers on Instagram and her fans are so excited to see her win and make India proud. Talking about her personal and professional life she added, “With time I became a strong woman and understood to manage the time between work, fitness, family, and my dreams. For my daughter, I want to be a role model so she will always be inspired. I want to tell every woman of India to be strong and understand the worth of embracing your own life and beauty”She has been a part of many beauty pageants as a showstopper and soon will add more to her accomplishment book. Winning Mrs. Universe delicate award is definitely a big achievement for her as well as for India.