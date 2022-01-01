Mrunal Thakur test positive for Covid-19, shares the news through her Instagram

After Nora Fatehi and Arjun Kapoor, now Murnal Thakur has been tested positive for Covid-19, the actress shared this news on her Instagram and also urged the people to get tested for the corona who have been come in contact with the actress, the actress also explained that she was having mild symptoms after which she did a test which came positive, she took her Instagram and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals." She further added, "If you have been in contact with me, request you to please please get tested immediately. Stay safe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will be soon seen in Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor, Which was supposed to release on 31 December but the makers postponed the date due to the rising corona positivity rate in the country, they also released the official statement which reads, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team, feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you as soon as we can with our film in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year."



