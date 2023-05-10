MS Dhoni meets Oscar-winning 'The Elephant Whisperers' team, gifts them CSK jerseys

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 : Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni met the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves and the couple, Bomman and Bellie at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, team Chennai Super Kings dropped a string of pictures and wrote, "Roars of appreciation to the team that won our hearts! So good to host Bomman, Bellie and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves!"

Roars of appreciation to the team that won our hearts! So good to host Bomman, Bellie and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves! #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2023

In the pictures, MS Dhoni could be seen posing with Kartiki, Bomman and Bellie and handing them the CSK jerseys with their names printed on the back.

Team CSK also dropped a video in which Dhoni and CSK management team could be seen greeting the Oscar winners at the Chepauk stadium. "Captain Cool's daughter Ziva could also be seen posing with her father and team 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

Tudumm Special occasion with very special people #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/AippVaY6IO— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2023

In the video, Dhoni along with director Kartiki can be seen posing with the Oscar trophy.

Soon after CSK shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Thala with Oscars," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "He never fails to appreciate"

"Love and respect for MSD has no end," a user wrote.

"Captain Cool" has a rich legacy in IPL, he has scored 5052 runs in his 243 matches with an average of 39.47. Batting down the order, he has bagged 24 half-centuries, 348 fours and 237 sixes. His best individual score is 84*.

Coming in the lower middle order, Dhoni has scored 76 runs in 10 games with a strike rate of 200.00 and an average of 76.00.

Dhoni is associated with CSK since the opening season of the rich-cash league, besides a two-season stint with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016-17.

Currently, CSK is in second place in the points table with six wins and four losses, with one match failing to produce a result. They have a total of 13 points.

Talking about 'The Elephant Whisperers', helmed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short documentary movie explores the tentative yet precious bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie - who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him.

The project, which is backed by Guneet's banner Sikhya Entertainment, beat four other contenders to clinch the statuette in the Best Documentary Short Category, making it the first Indian documentary and one of only two Indian productions to win an Oscar (the other one being 'RRR').

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor