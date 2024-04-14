Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak Temple with son Akash, daughter-in-law Shloka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple.

Mukesh Ambani opted to keep it simple by wearing a white kurta pyjama, Akash also chose to wear casuals while Shloka opted for traditional attire.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, Prithvi, in 2020. They have named their baby daughter Veda.

Earlier, the Ambani family was occupied with the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Akash Ambani attended the pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant held in Jamnagar in Gujarat from March 1-3. It featured celebrities from the entertainment world, tech tycoons and other VIPs from around the world.

The celebrities included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

The other guests included former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

