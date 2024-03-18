Mukesh Khanna Disagrees With Ranveer Singh Playing Iconic Shaktimaan Says "He Should Act in Movies With Frequent Nude Scenes"

Mukesh Khanna, a veteran actor known for his role in the Star Plus show "Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara", was also a part of the popular 90's drama "Shaktiman". According to media reports, the iconic character of Shaktimaan is all set to be made into a film and there are rumors that Ranveer Singh will be playing the lead role. However, Mukesh Khanna is furious over the news of Ranveer Singh being cast for the iconic role. He has questioned the decision to cast Ranveer for the role of Shaktiman and has expressed his anger over it.

Mukesh Khanna has expressed his anger over rumors of casting Ranveer Singh for the role of 'Shaktimaan ' in an Instagram post. Mukesh Khanna wrote in his post, “The entire social media was abuzz with rumors that Ranveer would be playing the role of Shaktimaan , and everyone was upset by this news. I stayed silent initially, but when media reports confirmed Ranveer's signing, I felt compelled to speak out. Regardless of his stardom, someone with his image can never embody Shaktiman. I have taken a stand. Let's wait and see what unfolds next."

Khanna advised Ranveer to look for a role in another country.

Khanna has raised this objection because of Ranveer Singh's recent photo shoot. Ranveer Singh did a nude photo shoot which caused a lot of controversy. He has not signed this step for roles like "Bachkana" and Shaktimaan. In a later YouTube video, Khanna elaborated on his stance and advised Singh that if he wanted to show off his physique, he should look for roles in other countries where nudity is prevalent. He said, "You go and live in some other country, like Finland, like Spain. There are nudist camps. Go there, open it. Work in such films where you get to do a nude scene in every third scene."

Mukesh Khanna frequently addresses various issues through his social media posts. Recent reports suggested that the filming of 'Shaktimaan' is set to commence in May 2025, with Ranveer in the starring role and under the direction of Basil Joseph.