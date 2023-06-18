Multiple gunshot victims reported at EDM concert in the US

Los Angeles, June 18 Multiple gunshot victims were reported as being treated after violence broke out in a campground at the site of the Gorge amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday night (U.S. Pacific Time), reports 'Variety'.

The shooting occurred when performances were still going on inside the venue as part of the Beyond Wonderland festival. After initial reports of an active shooter, local authorities reported that a suspect had been apprehended, 'Variety' adds.

Information on the victims' condition was not going to be released before a law enforcement press conference scheduled for 11:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

But at 10:52 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff's Office tweeted: "We have five confirmed injuries. The suspect is in custody. The scene has been secured."

The sheriff's office also tweeted that Saturday's concert, which is happening about a 20-minute walk from the campground, is proceeding uninterrupted.

Fox3 News in Seattle reported that "according to sources, the suspect was targeting the staff," which is thus far not officially confirmed by law enforcement.

Beyond Wonderland is a two-day EDM festival with dozens of performers.

Many of the 27,000 expected to attend each day stay on-site at the campground, since there are few hotels closer than 45 minutes away and the Gorge is about a three-hour drive from either of the two nearest cities, Seattle and Spokane.

The general campground is about a 20-minute walk from the amphitheatre's front gate.

Last weekend, the Gorge made national news as the site of the 'Joni Jam' featuring Joni Mitchell, one of three Brandi Carlile-concerts, which proceeded without incident.

