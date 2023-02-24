Mumbai Court rejects Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dowry case

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for his alleged legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Earlier, Aaliya filed a petition in family court seeking a paternity test of her younger son to prove that the child belongs to the actor. Now, a Mumbai court has rejected two pleas filed against Nawazuddin by his "former" wife Zianab, seeking directions to police to register cases against him for alleged dowry harassment. As per the actor's lawyers, Zainab had filed multiple complaints against Siddiqui falsely claiming to be his wife.

“Two cases filed before a magistrate's court were dismissed (on February 21) after we produced the couple's divorce papers,” the actor's lawyers, Adnan Shaikh and Drishti Khurana, said. The cases were filed against the 48-year-old actor based on marriage documents. Legitimate documents of divorce were concealed from the court, the lawyers said.

In petitions filed before the magistrate's court, Zainab had sought direction to the Versova police station in suburban Mumbai for registering an FIR (first information report) against the actor and his mother under IPC sections 498A( dowry harassment), 509 (to provide protection to women) and other related provisions.Last month, the Versova police had booked Zainab for alleged trespass and voluntarily causing hurt on a complaint of the actor's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui. She had alleged Zainab trespassed into her home and assaulted her after picking up an argument.