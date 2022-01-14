Mumbai court rejects Salman Khan's plea for interim order in defamation suit against Panvel farmhouse neighbour

Superstar Salman Khan has filed a civil suit alleging that Ketan Kakkad, who owns a plot of land near the actor's farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai, defamed him during an interview with a YouTube channel. Judge Anil H Laddhad directed Kakkad to file his reply and posted the matter for further hearing on January 21.As per a report in India Today, Salman’s plea for injunction states that the court should restrain them by a temporary order and injunction “from directly or indirectly loading/uploading, posting, re-posting, tweeting, retweeting, giving nterviews, corresponding, communicating, hosting, printing, publishing, issuing, disseminating, circulating, any further or other defamatory content and/or derogatory remarks or making any further or other defamatory content, malicious or scandalous statements, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to Khan and/or his Panvel Farmhouse on social media platforms, including but not limited to the ones, run and operated by Defendant Nos. 5 to 12 (social media companies) or otherwise in any manner including on any other medium/mode whatsoever either directly and/or indirectly in any manner whatsoever.”

Today, on the 14th of January, Salman Khan’s case came up for hearing before Judge Anil H. Laddhad in a City Civil Court. Advocates from a legal firm called DSK Legal represented Khan who had pressed for a grant of injunction against Kakkad. However, advocates Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap, who represented Kakkad, reportedly opposed this stating that they received the papers last evening and had not even got time to go through the entire suit. Abha Singh also stated that if Salman can wait for a month to file the suit, then some time should be definitely granted to Kakkad to file his reply. Judge Laddhad gave time to Kakkad’s advocates to file a reply on his behalf. He then adjourned the case and declared January 21st as the next date for hearing. On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif. However, the makers of Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer recently decided to postpone the film’s Delhi shooting schedule, owing to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. Apart from this, Salman also has ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ ahead of him. He also confirmed the sequel of ‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan’ titled ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’.