Mumbai driver arrested for riding auto on Kurla Railway Station platform, produced in court

Earlier this month, a video of an auto-rickshaw entering a train station platform in Mumbai's Kurla went viral. Many enjoyed the clip, many criticized the authorities for not giving two hoots about the incident.

Many social media users also tagged the Police force and brought their notice to the video and soon after, the authorities swung into action, and according to the latest report coming in from the Railway Police Force, the accused was produced in court and has been punished (under relevant sections of the Railway Act) for riding the transport on the local train platform.

The Railway Police Force Mumbai Division took to Twitter to reveal the same. They wrote, "Taking the Twitter complaint seriously, the report is as follows that the video of the said Twitter dated 12/10/22 pf no.01 of Kurla railway station had come to the platform of auto rickshaw number MH 02CT2240 at 01.00 on the west side of Kalyan & Bridge. Whose autorickshaw is protected from the platform." (In Hindi)

They added, "After seizing the auto-rickshaw and bringing the auto driver to RPF post-Kurla, a case was registered against him under CR No.1305/22 U/S 159 RA and the accused was arrested on 12/10/2022 by Hon'ble 35th Court of CSMT was presented before him and punished." (In Hindi)

Before we move ahead, let's check out the viral video first:

According to information from Kurla RPF, the incident occurred at around 1:00 pm on October 12 when an auto-rickshaw entered Kurla Platform No.1 from the rear side of the accelerator by mistake.

Later, the Railway Police Force seized his vehicle, and, as mentioned above, the auto-rickshaw driver has been punished by the Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

