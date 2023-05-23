Mumbai police await postmortem report to know exact cause for death of Aditya Singh Rajput



Mumbai police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause for the death of actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput, who collapsed and died in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri, an official said.

According to the police, Rajput (33) collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area of Andheri on Monday afternoon and was found by his maid. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The actor’s viscera sample was sent for examination and we are awaiting the report. If anything is found in the report, the investigation will move ahead in that direction, but till now nothing suspicious has been found, the official from Oshiwara police station said.

The medical report will make it clear if Rajput had consumed alcohol or any other substance, he said. The postmortem was performed at a hospital in Goregaon and the body will be handed over to the actor’s family for last rites, the official added.