Mum's The Word: 'You are my greatest inspiration,' Samyuktha Hegde tells mom on b'day

Chennai, April 10 Actress Samyuktha Hegde on Sunday wished her mother a happy birthday by penning a touching post on Instagram.

The actress, whose recently released Tamil film 'Manmatha Leelai' has come in for praise from the critics, wrote, "To the person I love the most in my life. Happy 60 Amma (not sure if its 16).

"I know you don't celebrate your birthday, but I'm celebrating 60 years of your life. You are the strongest woman in my life, and I would be nothing without you.

"Life has given our family a ton of problems but God gave us you to constantly cheer us up on this journey and I'm super grateful for that. If not for you, I don't know when I would've given up.

"You are my greatest inspiration, my closest friend, my partner in crime, my biggest fan, my support system, I don't want to ever imagine a life without you amma.

"From being the person I feared the most in my childhood to being my best friend in life, our relationship has come a really long way. Thank you for being you. I love you Amma.

Ps: My only wish for you is you've lived and dedicated a majority of your life for everybody, now take a new step towards a new chapter for yourself."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor