‘Munjya’ director Aditya Sarpotdar says SRK would be perfect choice if ‘Heretic’ is made in India

Mumbai, Dec 13 Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, who is known for his superhit movie ‘Munjya’, recently attended the special screening of the horror movie ‘Heretic’. Aditya said that if ever a movie like ‘Heretic’ is made in India then Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan would make up for the perfect casting.

‘Heretic’ follows the gripping journey of Sister Barnes (played by Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (played by Chloe East), whose seemingly routine day turns into a nightmare after they knock on the wrong door.

What starts as an innocent encounter quickly escalates into a deadly psychological battle with the diabolical Mr. Reed. As the story unfolds, the girls are forced to navigate a harrowing test of faith, where belief becomes both a source of strength and a life-altering trap.

A particular highlight for him was the unexpected casting of Hugh Grant in a genre entirely unlike his previous work. Talking about the same, Aditya said, “The USP of the film is Hugh Grant, saying he's one of his favourite actors and he's never seen him in this genre. He's done romantic cinema all his life and he’s so sweet and so endearing. To see him in this avatar is so great”.

He further mentioned, “There couldn’t be better casting than Shah Rukh Khan for a film like Heretic,and who better than him in India to do something like this”.

In the film, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East essay the role of two missionaries ensnared in a deadly game of survival. The film promises to redefine the boundaries of psychological horror.

Presented by PVRINOX Pictures, ‘Heretic’ is produced by A24 Films, and is running in cinemas.

Meanwhile, ‘Munjya’, which was theatrically released worldwide on June 7, 2024, is the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

