Music album of Brahmastra to release on Dussehra

After Brahmastra Part One: Shiva hit theatres on September 9, the internet is abuzz with songs from the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Now the filmmaker has shared that the Brahmastra team will be relaunching the entire music album this Dussehra, i.e. on October 5.

Music Album Of Brahmastra There is a lot of Music in the movie which we haven’t released, yet. Like… Rasiya… our Shiva Theme… other versions of our Main Songs… other Themes…The main reason is that we needed to focus on finishing the movie properly pre-release, and couldn’t do justice to launching these tracks properly. This is just a general shout-out to say that we are resuming this Journey with focus and excitement now… that we plan to launch Rasiya and other tracks starting early next week… And we plan to have our entire Brahmāstra Music Album complete and released - by DUSSEHRA, Oct. 5th.” Meanwhile, there's of course all the talks about Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.