Music composer Atul Gogavale talks about help he got from Riteish

Music composer Atul Gogavale talked about his bond with Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and also revealed how the 'Masti' actor helped him and his brother Ajay by suggesting their names to the filmmakers.

Ajay-Atul appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a celebrity guest along with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza to promote their film 'Ved'.

Talking about their bond and strong friendship, Atul shared: "The way Riteish has supported us in our journey by suggesting our names to makers, we don't think anyone else could have. I still remember it was between 2010-2011, Riteish used to go and suggest our name to producers and directors. He used to not only suggest our name but also make them hear our music and request that if they think we can do justice to their film, they should collaborate with us. And yes, we got the film 'Agneepath' because of our brother Riteish."

Ajay-Atul has composed music for films like 'Singham', A'Bol Bachchan', 'Agneepath', 'Brothers', and many more. Atul recalled how Riteish promoted their name in the industry. "Riteish recommended us to Dharma Productions, producer Karan Johar and director Karan Malhotra. He not only recommended but collected our music in a CD and sat there for half an hour and made them hear. We did a lot of films after that but Agneepath's success is a different story. The recognition that we got through this film is commendable but to reach there our brother has helped us to sail through it," he added.

Furthermore, Atul praised the host for his singing talent and said: "You genuinely sing really well, whenever we meet you here or outside your voice is amazing. When Archana (Puran Singh), shares reels of in-between breaks, we get to witness your singing, that time the cameras are not rolling still you amaze us with your vocals. The band will agree that you are an outstanding singer."

Listening to this, Kapil reminded the musician duo that whenever they meet they just keep saying that they want to record a song with him and he looks forward to that day.

