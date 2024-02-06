Music world offers condolences to Toby Keith's death

Los Angeles [US], February 6 : Country musician Toby Keith died on February 5 and he was 62, People reported.

As the news of Toby Keith's passing broke, many notable celebrities in the music industry and beyond paid tribute to the late musician on social media.

Following his family's social media announcement of his passing, artists Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Jelly Roll, Zach Bryan, Randy Houser, William Michael Morgan, Austin Burke, and James Otto were among those paying their respects to the 'Red Solo Cup' singer on Tuesday.

Carrie Underwood wrote on Instagram, "Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We're gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."

Aldean wrote on Instagram, "Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith's passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man."

Old Dominion shared their condolences on Instagram, writing, "Toby Keith was a true trailblazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink 'til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonightyou will be missed by so many. Peace. "Too many rides in my old man's car listening to Toby Keith,"

Bryan wrote on X, "Too many rides in my old man's car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear rest in peace friend we love you."

Houser posted a video of himself singing a cover of 'I Love This Bar,' Keith's 2003 tune, calling it 'One of my favourites that he and Scotty Emerick wrote.'

"@TobyKeith... An American icon. They do not make 'em like him every day in my opinion," " Houser wrote, adding, "It's late at night or early in the morning but I wanted to sing one in his honour no matter what time it is. Rest In Peace. Job well done."

He also paid respect to Toby, writing on Instagram underneath his family's post on the devastating news, "God Bless you and your family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it."

"I am at a loss for words," Morgan, 30, penned in an Instagram post. "A true American. A true country artist. I know he is waking up with our Lord now. Prayers for his family."

Burke paid respect to Keith's love of the United States on his Instagram story, "This one hurts," Burke wrote. "Toby and Garth brought country music through my Arizona radio growing up, and made me fall in love. We not only lost a Country Music Legend but also an American Hero. His love for America and his love for our great Military is how I know he would want to be remembered."

Otto, on the other hand, remembered being blessed to work with Keith on the American Ride tour, an experience he will never forget.

"Completely heartbroken waking up to the news of Toby Keith passing," he said. "I thought he was on the mend. ... It's hard to see any life cut short but there's something incredibly startling about seeing someone like Toby taken so young. My sincere condolences go out to his family."

