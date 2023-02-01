My silence has grown 'louder': Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 Popularly known as the "angry young man" of Malayalam film industry, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's gradual transformation has left many wondering whether he has mellowed down in real life.

"It's my silence that has grown louder," shot back the actor while speaking to at his house in the state capital.

He confesses that be it politics or his first love - acting, he is enjoying his time.

Recalling his six-year tenure in the Upper House of Parliament which ended in April last year, he says he is extremely happy to have put his 'signature' in the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 besides a few other important ones like the Abrogation of Article 370.

On his future in the political arena, Gopi said irrespective of whether he is politically active or not, he will continue to be an ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I am always in touch with politics and those who matter in politics and will continue to do so, but the thing is, I am doing it the way I like," said Gopi who is presently very busy in his acting field, with a few hits that has come after a hiatus.

To a question on his role in state BJP politics, the politician said he has already made it clear to people that just being a crowd puller will not help turn the tables.

On his return to his first love-acting which has seen him star in over 260 films and entered the 38th year , Gopi said here too he is happy the way things are panning out for him, since his return after becoming a Rajya Sabha member.

"I am happy with my acting career also but the only difference is, I have decided to be quiet on what's happening as I feel that's best," added Gopi, who at 64 years too, continues to be a fitness freak. His day begins with a 30-minute walk in his private compound followed by some physiotherapy. The only concern he says is the fat that is accumulating around his stomach. "Will soon get rid of that too," a confident Gopi added with a smile.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor