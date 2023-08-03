“My work will immortalize me”: Bhumi Pednekar 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar has made a mark for herself in Bollywood through her determination and commitment that set her apart.

Bhumi’s passion for acting undoubtedly runs deep and she wants her work to make her immortal in the annals of acting.

Talking about her love for her work and acting, Bhumi said, “I’m a workaholic and I’m in love with the fact that I’m an actor spending every second of my life trying to create something that will stay on forever. Acting is a special profession and one that cannot be taken lightly. Whenever I set foot on a film’s set, I’m filled with gratitude that my work will immortalize me in some way. So, I give my 200 per cent in any project that I do.”

Time and again, Bhumi has proven her mettle with awe-inspiring performances that have left both critics and audiences spellbound. With every role, she delves deep into the essence of her characters, bringing authenticity and sincerity to her portrayals."

Bhumi added, “I feel I’m responsible to leave a mark through my movies because films are a part of our cultural legacy. What we create now, will be remembered and be dissected in the years to come just as films from before stand the test of time or are questioned now for what they tried to say. Art is almost immortal.”

Bhumi has been gathering appreciation ever since her debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and has emerged as an artist who has carved a niche for herself. “I have always wanted to be a female actor who had a cultural impact through my films and the kind of roles that I played. So, I have and I will always pick projects that inspire me to deliver my best. I’m very well aware that I’m creating a legacy for myself through my work and I want to be proud of the work that I do on screen.”

Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film 'Afwaah', which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in 'The Lady Killer'.

