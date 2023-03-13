'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins the Oscar for Best Original Song

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song became massively popular soon after its release in March 2022. After SS Rajamouli film’s release on OTT platforms, it got a global reach and the song has since received a lot of love from the foreign audiences as well. In his acceptance speech, Keeravani sang a self-composed song in honour of Rajamouli, and the entire nation of India.Earlier this year, Naatu Naatu won in the same category at the Golden Globes. It also won Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association.

RRR is an action drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, revolves around their friendship and highlights their fight against British rule. SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahbali 2 marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut. RRR’s star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others.