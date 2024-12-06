Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted First Time Post Marriage; Seeks Blessing at Andhra Pradesh Temple (Watch Video)

South star Naga Chaitanya and Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala began their new life together by marrying on December 4 in a traditional ceremony attended by family and friends. The couple was photographed for the first time after their wedding.

On December 6, the newlyweds visited the Bhramaramba Sahitya Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam temple in Andhra Pradesh for darshan, accompanied by Nagarjuna. Their traditional attire—Naga Chaitanya in a lungi and Sobhita in a saree was snapped in photos and videos that quickly went viral.

This marks Naga Chaitanya's second marriage; he was previously married to Samantha in 2017, but they divorced four years later. Following his divorce, he began dating Shobhita Dhulipala, and although they were often seen together, they only made their relationship official when they got engaged in August 2021.