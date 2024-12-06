Pushpa 2: The Rule Day 2 Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 200 Crore, Allu Arjun Film Marching Towards Rs 400 Crore On Weekend

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently in the news for many reasons. Fans are going crazy to see the second installment. As per the box office reports, the film made Rs 175 crore on day one and is all set to mark the number of Rs 200 crore by the end of day 2.

According to Sacnilk, the film has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark before the end of its second day, fueled by strong performances in the morning and early afternoon shows. By 4 PM on Friday, it had earned an additional Rs 32 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 211 crore. This puts it alongside blockbuster films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, which also crossed the Rs 200 crore threshold on their second day.

Industry experts now expect the film to earn another Rs 20 crore, potentially taking its day two total to Rs 50 crore. Despite an impressive Rs 168 crore on day one, day two saw a slight dip, which is typical for a release that falls on a Thursday. However, with the weekend approaching, it's expected that the film will see a significant boost, potentially earning Rs 80-90 crore over Saturday and Sunday. This would push its total beyond the Rs 400 crore mark, cementing its place among the Top 10 highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.