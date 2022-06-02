Nakuul Mehta undergoes surgery, in Mumbai, for appendix

Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen playing the lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, had to be hospitalised for appendix surgery and has taken a break from shooting.The show is all set for a five-year leap and the leap episodes will go on air fron June 7. While Nakuul is currently not shooting, it won't be a problem for the makers because the actor has already shot a few episodes in advance as per a E-Times report. Nakuul Mehta is being adored as Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain reboot. His emotional scenes, romantic scenes and even comedy are being loved by the fans.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Nakuul actor was asked about how his wife Jankee Parekh reacts to his romantic scenes on screen. The actor mentioned that Jankee enjoys watching his work and is also critical of the same. However, he also specified that his wife does not mind her husband romancing somebody because she knows that it is a part of his work.“Her reaction is the same as to my action scenes or any other scene. I think she understands. Actually, she really enjoys watching my work. I know she follows Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. She watched Never Kiss Your Best Friend. She really enjoys it. Sometimes, she is also critical of my work. I think she has no qualms about ‘my husband is romancing somebody’," he said.

