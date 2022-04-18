Nani's 'Ante Sundaraniki' teaser on April 20

Hyderabad, April 18 Nani's upcoming film 'Ante Sundaraniki' has been in the spotlight for quite some time. The release of the teaser for the film has increased the level of excitement.

To announce the teaser date, the creators have released two posters. One of the posters depicts the lead couple in traditional Hindu wedding attire, with a caricature of a church in the background.

Similarly, the second poster depicts Nani and Nazriya in Christian wedding attire, with a caricature of a Temple in the background.

Two of the posters released, establish that the lead couple marries according to both Hindu and Christian traditions.

The teaser of the movie will be dropped on April 20th. As previously stated, Nani will be seen as a Brahmin named Sundar, while Nazriya will be seen as a Christian named Leela.

'Ante Sundaraniki', which is being directed by Vivek Athreya under the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, will introduce Nazriya Fahadh to the Telugu audience.

Niketh Bommi handles the cinematography, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film.

'Adade Sundara' is the title of the Tamil version, while 'Aha Sundara' is the title of the Malayalam version of the movie releasing simultaneously in three languages on June 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor