Narendra Kumar ventures into women’s wear after two decades of outfitting men

Mumbai, May 14 Fashion designer Narendra Kumar, who is known for designing clothes for men, is now venturing into women’s wear and said that it caters to the women who approach the world with unwavering confidence.

Talking about his new venture, Kumar told IANS: “With Tamiska by Narendra Kumar, my vision was to craft a line of clothing that effortlessly embodies style, seamlessly transitioning from Monday to Monday.”

“It caters to the woman who approaches the world with unwavering confidence, offering a fusion of elegance with ease,” added Kumar, who is one of India's leading menswear designers since 2000.

The designer, who is also known as ‘Nari’, said that his venture Tamiska by Narendra Kumar epitomises unparalleled style infused with a global essence.

“Narrated through a captivating tale of internationally trending hues, distinctive prints, and effortlessly flattering silhouettes.

“It revolutionises the fashion landscape by democratising style without compromising on quality, offering unparalleled value at an accessible price point," said the designer, who has styled names including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham among others.

The Tamiska by Narendra Kumar collection boasts of bold patterns and enduring silhouettes for the modern Indian woman, regardless of age, trends, or body type. The colour palettes range from classic neutrals to vibrant tones and prints.

