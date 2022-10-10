Narendra Modi condoles the tragic demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav says he was `key soldier for democracy during Emergency`

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav died at the age of 82. The SP supremo was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the SP veteran, also known as Netaji, saying he was a 'key soldier for democracy during the Emergency', adding "His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest."

In a series of tweets, PM Modi remembered the Samajwadi leader as "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," PM Modi added.

Talking about his memories with Mulayam Singh, the Prime Minister said, "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."